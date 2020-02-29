Everyone marks Leap Day in their own way, but this year was extra special for Bobby Davison – she proposed to her boyfriend 450ft above Brighton beach.

Steve Haw said he was “gob-smacked and really touched” by the romantic gesture.

Legal secretary Ms Davison, from Luton, seized the opportunity of a leap year to pull off the proposal of a lifetime early on Saturday morning.

The pair ascended British Airways i360 – a stone’s throw from the famous Brighton Pier – and when they were at the very top the surprise was revealed.

The pair hug after the proposal (Tabatha Fireman/British Airways i360/PA)

Describing the moment, lighting designer Mr Haw said: “It was 9am and a leap year so Bobby didn’t hang about!

“I am gob-smacked and really touched that Bobby went to such an effort to bring me to Brighton and propose on the i360.

“The whole thing just makes me love her even more.”

To make the event extra special 23-year-old Ella Croucher, from Brighton, sang James Blunt’s You’re Beautiful, a song that is close to the couple’s hearts.

The couple met 13 years ago on an Eighties Butlins weekend.

Ms Davison said there is always a story with them: “On our first date I accidentally set fire to the napkin from the candle on the table which caused absolute uproar in the restaurant – so Steve knows life with me is a little crazy!

“It’s only fitting that an engagement between us would not be your typical proposal.”

According to tradition, February 29 is a day when women can propose to their partners.