Climate activists have marched through Glasgow in a “Blue Wave” parade to raise awareness about the dangers of rising sea levels and storms.

Members of Extinction Rebellion Glasgow and partner groups from Renfrewshire and East Dunbartonshire dressed in blue and green to represent rising water for the walk from the River Clyde up Buchanan Street in the city centre.

Organisers estimated around 500 people took part in the event, which aimed to highlight the dangers Glasgow and places around the world face from flooding as sea levels rise.

The Blue Rebels led hundreds of people in the Blue Wave parade (Jane Barlow/PA)

It comes as parts of the UK have endured flooding following heavy rain and strong winds in recent weeks, with the month’s third named storm due to arrive this weekend.

Campaigner Sarah Krischer, 27, said: “These last few weeks have shown how vulnerable both the city and the wider region are to flooding, which is only going to intensify as a result of sea level rise and extreme weather from the climate crisis.

“The Blue Wave is all about raising awareness of how very present this threat is.”

Hundreds of people took part in the Blue Wave parade (Jane Barlow/PA)

The procession was led by the Blue Rebel Brigade, who were dressed in blue robes and head-dresses.

Last year around 350 people attended the first Blue Wave parade in Glasgow, which ended with buckets of water from the Clyde being thrown at the council building in George Square to symbolise the risks from climate change.

Jim Carruth, poet laureate for Glasgow, who read a poem at last year’s event, said: “The world’s climate debate comes to Glasgow this year and it is vital that we actively engage with the conversation and send out a clear message on the urgent steps this city, this country and others need to take.

“Building on the success of last year’s march the Blue Wave 2 is an ideal way for Glaswegians to show their concern not only for the threat that rising sea levels poses in their own city, but also to raise awareness of the tremendous damage that is already being done across this wonderful planet of ours.”