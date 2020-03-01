The pregnancy announcement of Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds leads most of the nation’s papers.

The Sunday Telegraph said the couple’s child is expected to arrive in the summer while the Sunday Express features their announcement alongside an update on the UK’s “coronavirus crisis”.

Tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph front page: "No10 wedding – and a baby too"

Elsewhere, The Independent and The Observer lead with the shock resignation of the Home Office’s Philip Rutnam, who accused Home Secretary Priti Patel of bullying.

The row could impact the Government’s Brexit migrant plan, according to The Sunday Times.

A divorce, a wedding and a baby. Can the announcement of Boris Johnson's hat-trick bury the extraordinary stories coming out of the Home Office? All in The Sunday Times

The Mail on Sunday reports Treasury adviser Tim Leunig as saying the agricultural industry is not “critically important” to the UK economy in a series of leaked emails.

The Sunday Mirror leads with Olympic runner Sir Mo Farah’s denial that he was involved in doping.

The Sunday People says champion boxer Tyson Fury’s next move is a mega-bout against Anthony Joshua.

And the Daily Star Sunday reports on a local council banning a rubber duck charity race due to environmental concerns.