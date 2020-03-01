Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death following a house party.

The boys, both 17, are in custody over the alleged attack in the Stoke area of Coventry on Saturday night.

The victim was found collapsed with stab injuries in Clay Lane and police were called to the scene at around 10.30pm.

He was taken to hospital but died shortly after.

West Midlands Police said the victim and the suspects may have been at a house party in nearby Chandos Street.

Forensic officers at work in Chandos Street, Coventry (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Detective Inspector Michelle Allen said: “This is simply tragic. My thoughts remain with the young man’s family and friends at this heart-breaking time.

“They are being supported by our specially trained family liaison officers.

“I’m still keen to hear from anyone who was at the party or anyone who has any information about what has happened last night to get in touch as soon as possible.

“If anyone was driving through the area last night and has dash-cam footage then I’d also ask them to get in contact.

“A young boy has died and we need to understand exactly what happened.”

Officers have sealed off a number of scenes in the area while forensic examinations are carried out.

Witnesses or those with information are asked to phone 101 and quote reference 2816/Feb29 or do so anonymously via Crimestoppers.