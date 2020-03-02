British guests at a quarantined hotel in Tenerife are being flown back to the UK after testing negative for coronavirus, Jet2holidays has confirmed.

Holidaymakers at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace had previously been told they would have to remain in quarantine until March 10, after at least four tourists were diagnosed with Covid-19.

But travel operator Jet2holidays said on Monday that its customers at the hotel will return to the UK in the afternoon.

It is understood that a number of other hotel guests were flown back on Sunday evening after testing negative for coronavirus.

A Jet2holidays spokeswoman said: “We are pleased to confirm that Jet2holidays customers at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace will be flying back to the UK with us on a dedicated flight this afternoon, following their negative test results for Covid-19 and subject to them showing no symptoms on departure.”

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said it was working closely with authorities in Spain to ensure that Britons who do not have coronavirus can fly home.

It is understood that Spanish authorities are testing British guests at the hotel, with those producing negative results able to take a flight back over the next 24 hours.

An FCO spokesman said: “If you are travelling with a tour operator, you need to contact them. If you are an independent traveller, you will need to ensure you plan enough time to get your test result before you fly.”

Professor Yvonne Doyle, medical director at Public Health England (PHE), said on Saturday that any individuals who have returned from the coronavirus-hit hotel are advised to self-isolate until March 10.

She said: “If they develop symptoms in that time, they should call NHS 111 and they will be tested for Covid-19.”

You can help stop the spread of germs like #coronavirus. More info: https://t.co/HN2brbBNgc pic.twitter.com/LYliLHTmZl — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) February 28, 2020

Spanish authorities have said that the risk of infection for any Britons staying at the hotel is low, according to PHE.

A Jet2holidays spokeswoman said: “As we have made explicitly clear, our number one priority is the health and safety of our customers, our colleagues, and the general public.

“We have been working closely with the FCO, Public Health England and the hotel to find a solution which ensured the best outcome for our customers in the hotel, whilst making sure we fulfilled those responsibilities.”

The FCO said hotel guests should contact the medical testing team to book an appointment and inform the Foreign Office of their flight number by calling 0034 928 262 508.

Some guests staying at the hotel in the south west of the Spanish island have previously criticised the quarantine measures.