The chief executive of wireless networks company Nokia is stepping down from the post and will be succeeded by an energy executive.
The company announced on Monday that Pekka Lundmark will take on the role on September 1 from Rajeev Suri.
Mr Lundmark is currently president and chief executive of Finnish energy company Fortum.
Nokia said Mr Suri had previously told its board that he was considering stepping down from his role at some point, provided a solid succession plan was in place.
Mr Suri, who has worked at Nokia for 25 years, will leave his post on August 31.
He will serve as an adviser until January 1 2021.