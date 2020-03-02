DEPUTY Minister and Assembly Member for the Vale of Glamorgan, Jane Hutt, visited the Llanhilleth Miner’s Institute last week to gain an insight into the work that work volunteers are doing to support those affected by flooding.

The Deputy Minister met volunteers who have collected food, cleaning materials and clothing, and distributed them throughout the community.

The Deputy Minister said:“Amongst the devastation of the recent floods, it is heartwarming to see the true community spirit bringing together the people of Llanhilleth. The Miner’s Institute has been at the heart of this support, providing vital supplies and help to those who need it most - a sentiment that has also been reflected across flood stricken areas in Wales.

“I want to thank everyone for their hard work, it’s been truly heartening to see.”

Community Engagement Officer for the Llanhilleth Miner’s Institute, Hayley Davies, said:

“The past two weeks have been incredibly challenging for the people of Llanhilleth and today's visit has been an opportunity for the Deputy Minister to meet with the community and hear their stories.

“Despite the difficulties, the community has worked together alongside the local authority, charities and community organisations to create a space at Llanhilleth Miners' Institute for those affected.

“We welcome the Welsh Government's support and look forward to continue working with them as the community recovers from these unprecedented events.”

Leader of Blaenau Gwent Council, Councillor Nigel Daniels added:

“I am proud of the way our communities have really pulled together and worked alongside us to support residents. We have been completely overwhelmed by the donations and offers of help from individuals and businesses. The response has been truly amazing - thank you to everyone involved.”