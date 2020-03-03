World champion sprinter Dina Asher-Smith — the fastest woman in British history — has been made into a Barbie doll.

The gold medallist and four-time European champion has had a doll created in her likeness to honour her achievements and inspire the next generation of young women.

Barbie is highlighting female role models from around the world in 2020, in a bid to close the “dream gap” — a phenomenon where young girls are said to start believing women are less capable than men.

The British sprinter was presented with her own Barbie during a training session at her local track in Eltham, London (Mattel/PA)

Other sporting ‘Sheroes’ to be created in doll form by Mattel this year include French football captain Amandine Henry, world Paralympic swimming champion Sumeyye Boyacı and European junior surfing champion Teresa Bonvalot.

Barbie has created ‘Sheroes’ since 2015, including dolls of UK activist and model Adwoa Aboah in 2019, and boxer Nicola Adams in 2018.

Asher-Smith, from Orpington, said: “I’m so proud to have my own one-of-a-kind Dina Barbie doll. It’s an honour to work with Barbie as a ‘Shero’ and work together to inspire future champions.

“Growing up, sportswomen were less visible in the media and there is still a gap when it comes to women’s sports, which is why representation is so important. For Barbie to champion female athletes and different sports shows future generations that anything is possible.

Dina Asher-Smith said she was ‘proud’ to have a Barbie doll inspired by her and her achievements (Mattel/PA)

“I hope little girls will see my doll and be inspired to take up and continue to enjoy sports. There are so many amazing things that have happened because of my love for running, but having my own Barbie is definitely up there.”

Lisa McKnight, senior vice-president of Barbie and global head of dolls for Mattel said: “As the original girl empowerment brand, Barbie is dedicated to shining a spotlight on powerful, diverse role models to inspire the limitless potential in every girl.

“As sportswomen continue to set new records and take centre stage around the world, we are proud to honour these amazing women by amplifying their stories and achievements with dolls in their likeness.

“In an effort to close the ‘dream gap’, we have a responsibility to show girls they can be anything on and off the field, court, mat and beyond.”