Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has warned that the economic shock caused by coronavirus could “prove large”, but stressed it will ultimately be temporary.

The Bank’s outgoing boss told MPs on the Treasury Select Committee that policymakers stand ready to “act as appropriate” to support the British economy and financial system.

He said: “The Bank of England’s role is to help UK businesses and households manage through an economic shock that could prove large but will ultimately be temporary.

“The Bank will take all necessary steps to support the UK economy and financial system, consistent with its statutory responsibilities.”

He added that he has been holding a series of discussions with the Chancellor over the issue and said the Bank is ensuring “all necessary contingency plans are in place”.

Mr Carney told the Committee that the Bank is considering a “variety of policy options” and added that Chancellor Rishi Sunak is also looking at fiscal measures, while central banks across the globe are in contact over the issue.

Mr Carney said the “collective response will be both powerful and timely”.

His comments came as world stock markets rebounded again on Tuesday, with the FTSE 100 Index up more than 2% on expectations that central banks globally will cut rates to counter the impact of coronavirus.

Mr Carney said the economic impact in hard-hit countries around the world could be felt across two quarters as the mitigation measures for the outbreak have “gone beyond the control phase to the delay phase”.

Comparing the outbreak to the 2008 financial crisis, he said the Bank is expecting the impact of the virus – also known as Covid-19 – will be “disruption not destruction”.

The Bank is set to give more detail on its expectations for the economic impact when it meets to decide on interest rates on March 26, but Mr Carney warned that policymakers are bracing for lower demand as household and business confidence is knocked.

“It’s reasonably plausible that the demand impact would be greater than the supply impact in the near term because of confidence effects,” he said.

He gave assurances that UK banks have strong balance sheets which can withstand a significant global economic shock and added that the Bank could take measures to ensure that lenders keep finance affordable and available to consumers and firms.

Mr Carney will not be in post for the next Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, but insisted he is in “continual contact” with incoming governor Andrew Bailey on coronavirus and other issues to ensure a smooth handover on March 16.