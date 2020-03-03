One of the Royal Navy’s most powerful warships is docked in Liverpool this week in her first visit to the city.

HMS Prince of Wales, a 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier, has been docked in Liverpool’s cruise ship terminal since Friday.

Members of the public have been invited on board to explore the vessel and meet the Prince of Wales’ company of 700 sailors.

A Merlin helicopter is lifted on to the deck of the HMS Prince of Wales as it sits in front of the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Captain Darren Houston, commanding officer of HMS Prince of Wales, said: “The visit of HMS Prince of Wales to the great maritime city of Liverpool is an important step in forging enduring relationships with the city and her people.

“I am deeply humbled by the incredibly warm welcome we have received and I am delighted to allow members of the public to visit the ship.”

He added: “The tremendous support displayed by Liverpool demonstrates the remarkable depth of feeling that people have for the ship and the Royal Navy.”

Launched in December 2017, she is one of the most powerful surface warships ever constructed in the UK.

The flight deck is 70 metres wide and 280 metres long and is designed to carry 36 fighter planes and four helicopters.

On Tuesday, her crew was photographed loading the ship with her complement of Chinook and Merlin helicopters.

A helicopter is lifted on to the deck of HMS Prince of Wales (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Prince of Wales is matched only by her sister ship, the HMS Queen Elizabeth, which was launched in 2014, although not officially completed until 2017.

The ship is due to leave Liverpool on Friday.