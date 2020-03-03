A second case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Ireland.

It involves a female from the east of the country and is associated with travel from northern Italy, officials said.

Ireland’s chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “Today we are confirming that Ireland has diagnosed one new case of Covid-19.

“The case arises in a female in the east of the country and is associated with travel from northern Italy.”

The Irish Republic previously had one confirmed case of Covid-19 – a student from a school in the eastern part of the country who contracted the virus in northern Italy.

The school he attends has closed for two weeks as a precautionary measure.

Members of a musical band who had contact with the student have also been asked to self-isolate, until March 15.

Health Minister Simon Harris said: “We have a 2nd confirmed case of Covid19 in Ireland.

“While not unexpected, please continue to take advice from @roinnslainte & @HSELive on how best to protect your health.

“A number of decisions taken by National Public Health Emergency Team today. Thanks to all working so hard.”