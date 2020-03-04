Measures to counteract the spread of the coronavirus are once again the dominant subject across the nation’s newspapers on Wednesday.

The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and the i lead with the Government warning employers to expect one in five workers to be off sick due to the coronavirus.

Wednesday's Telegraph: "Expect 20% of all workers to be off sick" #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/JZdQwYkJIU — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 3, 2020

The Daily Express says Britain is on “full alert” over the virus, while the Daily Mail sums up the response to the outbreak with the headline: “Life on hold for three months”.

MAIL: Life on hold for three months #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/w2inQDUgr9 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 3, 2020

Hospitals have been told to see as many patients as possible via video calls, according to The Times.

Patients face video check as NHS plans virus wards#TomorrowsPapersToday@hendopolis pic.twitter.com/m4wh4iEimH — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) March 3, 2020

Murder inquiries could be put on hold if police numbers are affected by the outbreak, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 4 March 2020: Murder inquiries to be axed if virus hits police numbers pic.twitter.com/LwxyIsklS8 — The Guardian (@guardian) March 3, 2020

The Sun and Metro lead on the fact the Queen presented awards at an investiture ceremony on Tuesday while wearing gloves as a precaution.

Tomorrow's front page: Queen takes coronavirus precaution and wears gloves https://t.co/g1fU3GWkra pic.twitter.com/P6vMQPcIPv — The Sun (@TheSun) March 3, 2020

The Financial Times says coronavirus concerns have led the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by half a point.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 4 March https://t.co/Uu20fCazbA pic.twitter.com/3srZNpR6yg — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 3, 2020

And the Daily Star has a humorous take, reporting on Boris Johnson’s “Dad’s Army” plan of drafting in retired NHS workers to help combat the disease.

The only non-coronavirus lead comes from the Daily Mirror, which says the Crown Prosecution Service will review its handling of the assault charge against the late TV host Caroline Flack.