A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder after a “beautiful girl” was stabbed to death.

Bhavini Pravin was found seriously injured by East Midlands Ambulance Service at a property in Moores Road, Leicester, at 12.39pm on Monday, Leicestershire Police said.

The 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jigukumar Sorthi, 23, of East Park Road, Leicester, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed/sharply pointed weapon, the force added.

He is set to appear at the city’s magistrates’ court on Wednesday.

Paying tribute to Miss Pravin, her family said in a statement: “As a family we could never have imagined that one day we would be issuing a tribute to Bhavini under such circumstances.

“Our world has been ripped apart by her death and we can’t believe she has gone. A light has gone out in our lives.

“Bhavini was a devoted daughter and sister, loved by all who knew her.

“She was beautiful, kind and sweet. Our lives will never be the same without her.

“All we can hope for is Bhavini to be at peace and for our request for privacy to be respected.”