Rebecca Adlington has switched her attentions from Olympic glory to tackling energy waste.

The two-time gold medallist is campaigning to highlight the £650 million of ‘invisible’ waste we could save as a nation by upgrading our outdated energy system.

“Having spent most of my career trying to conserve my own energy, I recently turned my attention to the kind that powers our homes, because I knew it was the missing piece in my attempts to live a more eco-friendly life,” she said.

“When it comes to reducing waste at home, we are all trying to do more.

“We recycle, drink from reusable cups and eat wonky carrots. We all know that we need to save energy too, but because energy waste is invisible, it’s tricky to know how we can reduce it.

“It’s a bit like when we made the change from analogue to digital TV and all benefited from a smarter entertainment schedule – if our energy system was digital it could help us better plan the energy we need nationally.

“By getting a smart meter we can all help upgrade our outdated energy system, which will contribute to saving an estimated £650 million of this ‘invisible’ energy waste.”

A survey of 4,000 Brits undertaken by Smart Energy GB revealed the message has got through on plastic waste but just 36% of people recognised the importance of energy waste.

Almost a quarter of Brits are unaware of where energy gets wasted in the system, and four in ten think that being energy efficient is only about the individual steps we take in our home.

The research also revealed 77% of Brits think they are ‘doing their bit’ at home to waste less energy, with three quarters of those surveyed claiming the environment was their chief motivator - rather than saving money.

“Energy system wastage is largely invisible, and if we can’t see something then we understandably don’t think about it,” said Smart Energy GB’s Robert Cheesewright.

“This waste happens throughout the energy system; from where it’s generated, moving through the network to our homes, and then within our homes too.

"The good news is that there is something we can all do to help - by getting a smart meter we can make the move to a smarter energy system that is less wasteful, saving our country millions of pounds."