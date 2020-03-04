The Louvre, the world’s most visited museum and home to Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting the Mona Lisa, did not open as scheduled on Wednesday morning as its workers continued to fret about catching Covid-19.

The Paris museum’s staffers have stayed off the job since Sunday for fear of infection.

Several hundred people who lined up outside the Louvre were greeted by a sign announcing: “Due to exceptional circumstances, the museum will open later.”

The Louvre Museum (Mike Egerton/PA)

Management presented a raft of new anti-virus measures to try to coax employees back to work.

Among the proposals are wider distributions of disinfectant gels and more frequent staff rotations so employees can wash their hands.

Most of the museum’s 9.6 million visitors last year came from abroad.