The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a romantic clifftop walk as they spent some quality time together in Ireland.

Walking hand in hand and with a stunning coastline as a backdrop, William and Kate strolled along a path taking in the scenery.

The couple could have been any other husband and wife admiring the views of Howth Cliff, a popular tourist spot north of Dublin that attracts thousands of visitors every year.

The royal couple took in the scenic view (Brian Lawless/PA)

In brilliant winter sunshine they followed the trail to the summit which gave them panoramic views and hugged as they posed for a picture.

Waiting at the top was Ireland’s environment minister Richard Bruton who greeted them after they completed the steep climb.

After meeting the couple the politician said: “They remarked on how you couldn’t come to Ireland and not see the coastline so they got their wish.

“And they saw it in a benign light, normally there is a wind howling – it’s really beautiful today, they couldn’t be luckier.”