Celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott will step out of the kitchen and into the palace when he is honoured for years of bringing cookery to the small screen.

As one of the best-known culinary figures in Britain, thanks to his decades-long career, he will be made an MBE at Buckingham Palace.

The London-born TV chef, with his sunny demeanour and colourful turn of phrase, has been a favourite among viewers for nearly 30 years thanks to shows including Can’t Cook, Won’t Cook and Ready Steady Cook.

The 63-year-old is being honoured for services to broadcasting and to the culinary arts.

Singing trio The Priests are among those due to be honoured at Buckingham Palace (Steve Schofield/The Priests/PA)

Others due to receive honours from the Prince of Wales include actress Maureen Beattie, who will be made an OBE for services to the entertainment industry.

The star, who was born in Donegal but grew up in Scotland, has appeared in TV shows ranging from Casualty and Taggart to Doctor Who and Outlander, while her work on stage has included roles with the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theatre of Scotland.

A trio of singing priests will be recognised for their services to music and charity in Northern Ireland.

Father Eugene O’Hagan, his brother Father Martin O’Hagan, and Father David Delargy gained global fame in 2008 when their classical religious melodies became known internationally.

The Priests, as they are known, will be made MBEs alongside England netball captain Serena Guthrie, while elsewhere in the world of sport Nicky Henderson will be honoured with an OBE for services to horse racing.