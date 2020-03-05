Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, say they have reached agreements that could end fighting in north western Syria.

They say a ceasefire will come into force in Idlib at midnight.

Mr Putin also voiced hope that the deal would end civilian suffering and help contain a humanitarian crisis.

Civilians flee from Idlib toward the north to find safety inside Syria (AP)

The two countries’ foreign ministers said that the agreement involves a ceasefire that must be enforced starting at midnight along the existing battle lines.

The deal also envisages setting up a seven-mile-wide security corridor along the M4 road.

The corridor will be jointly patrolled by Russian and Turkish troops, starting on March 15.

Mr Putin said he and Mr Erdogan reached agreement on a joint document during the talks in Moscow that lasted for more than six hours.