Train companies, airlines and coach firms are helping stranded Flybe customers and staff reach their destinations.

Every train operator in Britain has agreed to provide free travel until the end of March 11 for those affected by the regional carrier’s failure.

Many of Flybe’s domestic routes can be reached by train, such as Manchester/Glasgow, Birmingham/Edinburgh, Exeter/Manchester and Exeter/London City.

Several airlines are offering cut-price “rescue fares” to enable Flybe customers to return home.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority noted that some airlines are offering special fares for Flybe customers, and Britain's train operators have also agreed to provide free travel to Flybe staff and customers unable to travel.

EasyJet has £65 fares for passengers wanting to travel up until the end of May.

It is also offering free flights for Flybe staff to get home on Thursday and Friday.

British Airways said it has rescue fares of £50 plus taxes, fees and charges to and from 15 airports in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

It will also bring home Flybe staff without charge.

Ryanair said it had launched “rescue fares starting from 19.99 euro (£17.28)” on the following five routes: Liverpool/Knock, Bournemouth/Dublin, Belfast/London Stansted, Bristol/Dublin and Belfast/Manchester.

The fares are available for travel until the end of April and must be booked by midnight on Sunday.

Channel Islands-based airline Blue Islands is operating additional services from Jersey and Guernsey to Exeter and Birmingham.

Coach operator National Express is offering free travel to anyone booked on a Flybe domestic route where there is a “comparable coach route available”.

Stagecoach Group, which operates coaches, buses and trams in the UK, including coach firm Megabus, said it is “happy to help any Flybe customers or staff who have been stranded where we have available capacity”.