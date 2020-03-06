Two US state troopers pulled a lorry driver to safety just seconds before his burning tractor-trailer exploded.

New Jersey state trooper Robert Tarleton had stopped a vehicle on Interstate 287 on Monday when he saw the vehicle become engulfed in flames after it hit a guardrail and bridge abutment, state police said.

“He immediately returned the driver’s credentials and ran back to his troop car to request for fire and emergency medical services personnel to respond to the crash,” state police said.

Mr Tarleton drove to the scene of the crash, where State Police Lieutenant Edward Ryer, who was heading home from work, was trying to rescue the driver.

Police body camera video showed the two troopers worked together to drag the haulier from the cab to safety seconds before it exploded.

The driver sustained minor injuries.

His name has not been released.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.