A Vatican spokesman has confirmed the first case of Covid-19 at the city-state, as did officials in the African nation of Cameroon.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said on Friday that non-emergency medical services at the Vatican have been closed so they can be sanitised following the positive test on Thursday.

More details on the identity of the person testing positive were not made available.

Pope Francis coughs during the Angelus noon prayer on Sunday (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Vatican medical services are also available to staff and family members of people working at the Vatican.

Pope Francis, meanwhile, is recovering from a cold, and the Vatican has said that he has no other pathologies.

I wish to express again my closeness to those who are ill with the #coronavirus and to healthcare workers who are caring for them, as well as to civil authorities and all those involved in assisting patients and in containing the spread of the virus. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) March 6, 2020

Cameroon’s Ministry of Public Health said its first patient is a 58-year-old French citizen who arrived in the Central African country on February 24.

The ministry said on Friday that surveillance has been put in place, and the patient is in solitary confinement in a hospital.