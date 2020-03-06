The Duchess of Sussex made a secret visit to the National Theatre on Thursday, as she and her husband continued their final round of engagements as senior royals.

Meghan was shown new virtual reality technology at the theatre’s Immersive Storytelling Studio that aims to help people “better connect and empathise with each other as people, regardless of race, age or nationality.”

It came hours before Harry and Meghan attended the Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday evening to recognise the achievements of wounded, sick and injured service personnel.

Footage also appeared on social media of Meghan visiting a comprehensive school in Dagenham, east London, on Friday afternoon.

Photos of the duchess’s trip to the National Theatre were revealed in a post on the official Royal Sussex Instagram on Friday.

The post said: “Yesterday, The Duchess of Sussex, Royal patron of the National Theatre, visited the Immersive Storytelling Studio in London, where emerging technology like Virtual Reality is being used to develop new forms of emotive storytelling.

“Recently, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also visited Stanford University where part of their learning journey included a virtual reality presentation that allows the user to experience life through another person’s point of view.

“The goal of this method of virtual reality is to enable us to better connect and empathise with each other as people, regardless of race, age or nationality.”

“The Duchess is pictured here with Nubiya Brandon and her hologram, featured in the National’s exhibition ‘All Kinds of Limbo’, which is currently being presented at the Tate Modern.”