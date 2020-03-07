Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been urged to deliver an “electrifying Budget” to boost sales of electric vehicles (EVs).

The AA wants to see policies which remove perceived barriers to EV ownership, such as cost, range and the availability of charge points.

It is calling for VAT to be removed from new electric cars.

A recent poll of 17,500 motorists suggested that scrapping the 20% sales tax would be an “influential” step in persuading 61% of drivers to make the switch from cars with conventional combustion engines.

The AA is calling for several gigafactories to be built in the UK to improve the supply chain of EVs and boost research and development of batteries to increase their range.

It also wants the Government to do further work with local councils and regional electricity companies to ensure more lampposts have EV charging capability.

AA president Edmund King said: “The time has come for the Chancellor to deliver an electrifying Budget.

“Clearly the climate emergency will feature heavily and drivers want to do their bit.

“Making it easier to swap a petrol or diesel car for an electric car needs to be at the forefront of the Budget and scrapping the VAT will do that.

“Likewise, we need to end the concerns surrounding EV ownership, so more charging points particularly for those with no driveways, easier ways to pay and improvements to the EV supply chain will help.

“Investing in EV battery technology is key too as it will create thousands of new green jobs in engineering, manufacturing, recycling and research and development.”