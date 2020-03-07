A British woman reported missing in Fiji has been found safe and well at an eco retreat, according to her family.

Lydia O’Sullivan, 23, had not contacted her family since February 26 when she arrived in the South Pacific country.

On Saturday morning, the Namosi Eco Retreat posted a photo of the young woman on their Facebook page, thanking her for coming to stay with them for the week.

A HUGE thank you to Lydia for staying with us this week. The village kids miss you already! Safe travels and God Bless.#GetUnplugged #InteriorOfFiji Posted by Namosi Eco Retreat on Saturday, March 7, 2020

They wished her “safe travels” and said “the village kids miss you already”.

Cumbria Police had launched an appeal to find the woman, originally from Whitehaven.

In a Facebook post her sister said Ms O’Sullivan was “oblivious to the world search party looking for her”.

Franciene Nicholson thanked police in the UK and on the island for going the “extra mile” to find her sister, and added: “Sometimes social media is portrayed in a negative light, but today is a great day for the power of Facebook […]

“Thank you Facebook, you found Lydia.”