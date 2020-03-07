Funding for flood defences is expected to be doubled to £5.2 billion in the forthcoming Budget, the Treasury has said.

The investment will help to build 2,000 new flood and coastal defence schemes and better protect 336,000 properties in England over the next six years.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said communities in Britain have been “hit hard” by severe flooding this winter, saying it is “right that we invest to protect towns, families, and homes across the UK”.

The funding – which doubles the £2.6 billion spent on flood defences between 2015 and 2021 – is expected to be targeted in every region, and will be available from next April.

Mr Sunak said: “This Budget will be about delivering on our promises to the British people, and levelling up all parts of the UK is a big part of that.

“Communities up and down Britain have been hit hard by the floods this winter – so it is right that we invest to protect towns, families, and homes across the UK.”

The UK has been battered by a string of storms over recent months, leading to severe flooding across the UK – particularly in Wales, south Yorkshire and the Midlands.

The Chancellor is also set to announce a £120 million winter defence repair fund to fix assets damaged in the recent storms as quickly as possible when he delivers his first Budget on Wednesday.

Last month the Government pledged a package of support to help flood-hit households – including financial hardship payments, council tax and business rates relief, and business recovery grants.