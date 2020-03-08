The development of the coronavirus leads many of the papers on Sunday, while the Duchess of Sussex’s last solo engagement is also featured.
The Sunday Telegraph leads with a pledge from Chancellor Rishi Sunak that he will not allow the coronavirus to “cripple” the economy, saying the Budget will help businesses and workers.
The Sunday Times reports Whitehall is planning for the worst – with ministers preparing for a death toll from Covid-19 as high as 100,000 and exam boards looking at delaying A-levels and GCSEs.
The Observer focuses on a Covid-19 bill being drafted by Government, with reported measures including courts using telephone or video links, and people being allowed to volunteer for the NHS.
The Sunday Express and the Sunday People say there is an “army” of three million volunteers prepared to help the health service, while the Mail on Sunday says the Queen has vowed to continue her duties despite the outbreak.
The Sunday Mirror leads with tributes to a British man who died after contracting the coronavirus.
The Independent says voters support the idea of a mansion tax in the UK to fund healthcare and action against climate change.
And the Daily Star on Sunday reports Harry Redknapp has fallen victim to a TV sting.