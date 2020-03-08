TWO more people have been confirmed to have Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total up to four in Wales.

The Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Dr Frank Atherton, has confirmed that two further patients in Wales have tested positive for Coronavirus.

The patients, who are from the same household, are from the Pembrokeshire area and have recently returned from Northern Italy where it is believed they contracted the virus.

Both residents are currently being “managed in a clinically appropriate setting”.

Dr Atherton said: “I can confirm that two additional individuals in Wales have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of positive cases in Wales to four.

“Both individuals are resident in the same household in the Pembrokeshire local authority area and have recently returned from Northern Italy.

“They are being managed in a clinically appropriate setting, and all appropriate measures to provide care for the individuals and to reduce the risk of transmission to others are being taken.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to assure the public that Wales and the whole of the UK is prepared for these types of incidents.

“Working with our partners in Wales and the UK, we have implemented our planned response, with robust infection control measures in place to protect the health of the public.”