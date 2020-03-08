The family of a 15-year-old boy found dead in suspicious circumstances in North Lanarkshire this weekend have paid tribute to him as “one in a million”.

Sean Ford was found with serious injuries in Charles Street in Craigneuk, Wishaw, just after 5am on Saturday.

He was taken to Wishaw General Hospital where he later died.

Sean’s family said on Sunday: “Sean was such an outgoing and intelligent young boy who brought laughter and smiles to everyone around him.

“He was always making sure others were OK. He was truly one in a million and we will never forget his big beautiful smile. He will be forever young.”

The added: “We are overwhelmed with the amount of support from his friends and would like to thank every last one of them.

“He was so cruelly and cowardly taken away from us and we will get justice for Sean.

“We are so heartbroken and just ask to be left to grieve.”

Claire Connelly, Sean’s head teacher at St Aidan’s High School, said: “The whole school community will be devastated by the news of Sean’s tragic death.

“Sean was a much loved member of the St Aidan’s High community. He had very positive relationships with staff and pupils and an infectious smile.

“We will be providing extra support to all our pupils on Monday, and will hold a special assembly for his year group. The thoughts and prayers of all of us are with Sean’s family and friends. We will miss him terribly.”

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death, Police Scotland said, and is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.

Investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Alan Sommerville said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding Sean’s death are still at an early stage and I want to thank the community for their support so far.”

Anyone with any information about Sean’s death is urged to speak to a local officer on 101 quoting incident 0785 of March 7, or contact charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Mr Sommerville previously called on anyone who might have seen anything suspicious in the area around the time Sean’s body was discovered to contact them, particularly in the vicinity of Charles Street, Flaxmill Avenue and Glencairn Avenue.