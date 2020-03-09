Celebrated street artist Ben Eine has taken over as guest editor of the Big Issue to create a special edition of the magazine.

He has brought together more than 60 street artists from around the world for a 52-page edition.

Much of the artwork will feature in an exhibition at Jealous Gallery, Shoreditch, London, for 10 days from March 12.

Artists including Pure Evil, Obey, Anthony Lister, Fanakapan, Shok 1, Lauren YS, Okuda and Vhils are collaborating with Eine and exhibiting their work for sale, with most of the profits going to the Big Issue.

Eine has created three eye-catching front covers (Big Issue/PA)

The theme of the show is “UP” inspired by the Big Issue’s mantra “a hand up not a hand out”, in reference to its efforts to empower those in poverty to generate an income by selling its magazine.

London-born Eine has created three front covers, with eye-catching designs carrying a version of his signature typography.

Big Issue editor Paul McNamee said: “Ben and his team have put together a visual feast. They’ve spread their net around the world and come through with an incredible collection of artists.”

The special edition, available with three different covers, is on sale from Monday.