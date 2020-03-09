A man has been shot dead by police in Westminster following an incident which is not being treated as terror-related, police said.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police remain at the scene of the incident, which occurred at around 11.30pm on Sunday.

Road closures remain in place as police investigations continue.

A man has been shot dead by officers following an incident in #Westminster at 23:27hrs on Sunday, 8 March. This is NOT being treated as a terrorist incident. Officers remain on scene and updates will follow. Road closures remain in place. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 9, 2020

