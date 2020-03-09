Stories on Covid-19’s huge impact on Italy and store shelves throughout the UK dominate Monday’s front pages.

The Financial Times, The Independent and the i all lead with the Italian government’s decision to quarantine the country’s north in an effort to stop the spread of the Covid-19 strain of coronavirus.

Monday’s FINANCIAL TIMES: “Italy quarantines vast parts of rich north as virus cares surge” #BBCPapers #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/PiEM85PzUS — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 8, 2020

Meanwhile in the wake of the quarantine, The Daily Telegraph says Italian flights have been allowed into the UK without any enhanced security measures.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph 'Quarantine farce as Italian planes fly in' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/gVti4jpm6y — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 8, 2020

The Times and The Guardian split their front pages between reports on the coronavirus in Italy and some domestic political coverage. The Times has a story on the suspension of Labour Party veteran Trevor Phillips over Islamophobia allegations, while The Guardian says chancellor Rishi Sunak’s budget is expected to “loosen constraints on spending and borrowing”.

Guardian front page, Monday 9 March 2020: Italy in chaos as thousands race to escape quarantine pic.twitter.com/0bn6DtEyZ4 — The Guardian (@guardian) March 8, 2020

Moving to local coronavirus updates, the Daily Express, Daily Mirror and Metro all lead with Tesco’s decision to start rationing some groceries in an effort to curb customers panic-buying certain items.

While the Daily Mail leads on the third death of a coronavirus patient in the UK.

Elsewhere, The Sun reports on a teenage boy issuing an apology to Harry for “leaping on stage” to give Meghan a hug during a school visit from the Duchess of Sussex.

And the Daily Star says UK citizens are “fed-up” as they prepare to face the first of three storms due to hit the country this week.