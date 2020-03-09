The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be part of the Queen’s procession through Westminster Abbey at the start of the Commonwealth Service as they make their final official appearance as senior royals.

Harry and Meghan are joining the monarch, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the central London church as they carry out their last public royal duty before they walk away from the monarchy.

But, unlike last year, Harry and Meghan will be conducted to their seats, rather than waiting for the Queen’s arrival and walking through the church with the monarch and key royals as they did in 2019.

The Queen leads the royal family in procession at the Commonwealth Service in 2019 (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

The move signifies their impending exit from The Firm – dubbed Megxit.

From March 31, the monarch’s grandson and American former actress Meghan will no longer use their HRH styles as they pursue a new life of personal and financial freedom, mostly in North America.

The Sussexes will arrive after the Earl and Countess of Wessex, who will also be escorted to their seats.

Last-minute changes were made to the royal arrangements, meaning William and Kate, who were due to join the Queen in the procession, will also be conducted to their places.

A source said the amendments were made on Sunday – the day before the event, despite the Order of Service already having been signed off and printed.

Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have not commented as to why the switch has been made.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arriving for the Endeavour Fund Awards (Steve Parsons/PA)

The change has the effect of ensuring the Sussexes are not the only ones with different arrangements from last year.

The procession will include Charles and Camilla, clergy, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Commonwealth Secretary General, among others.

In 2019, Harry and Meghan waited alongside William, Kate, Charles and Camilla for the Queen to arrive, before taking part in The Procession of The Queen.

The ceremony – the Sussexes’ final public outing in their UK farewell tour – is a poignant milestone as they prepare to embark on their future away from the royal family.

Harry and Meghan wed less than two years ago (Jane Barlow/PA)

On March 31, Meghan will bow out of royal life just one year, 10 months and 12 days – or 682 days – after marrying into the family.

She spent almost five years longer appearing on screen in the US drama Suits.

The duchess, then Meghan Markle, starred as paralegal Rachel Zane between June 23 2011 and April 25 2018, totalling six years, 10 months and three days, or 2,499 days.

The televised service at the Abbey is a key annual event in the calendar for the Queen, who is head of the Commonwealth.

But this year’s ceremony is likely to be remembered for being Harry and Meghan’s royal swansong.

Their goodbye tour – a flurry of appearances in the UK – has including the Endeavour Fund Awards, a military musical festival at the Royal Albert Hall and Meghan’s secret visit to a school in Dagenham, east London, to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The Sussexes alongside the Massed Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines at The Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Tradition dictates that Harry, who is not a future king, sits with Meghan in the second row of seats behind the Queen, Charles, Camilla, William and Kate during the service.

The Commonwealth event will be the first time the duke and duchess have appeared with the royal family since their bombshell “Megxit” announcement in January.

All eyes will be on how the Windsors, particularly the Cambridges and the Sussexes, interact, and the royals will all make their way to the Great West Door together at the end of the service.

William and Harry have faced a turbulent time following a rift that began ahead of Harry’s wedding to Meghan.

Meghan embraces head boy Aker Okoye during her surprise visit to the Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham (Ben Stansall/PA)

Harry said in an ITV documentary filmed during his Africa tour that he and his brother are on “different paths” and have good and bad days in their relationship.

The Duke of York was at the service in 2019, accompanying the Queen as she arrived.

But he will be absent this year, having stepped down from public life following his disastrous Newsnight appearance over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Meghan at the Cenotaph last year (Victoria Jones/PA)

Harry and Meghan last appeared alongside the royals four months ago on Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph in November.

Coverage of the service will be broadcast live on BBC One from 2.15pm, and across the BBC World Service.

The Queen in her Commonwealth Day message has praised the diversity of the family of nations whose blend of traditions “serves to make us stronger”.

In her annual message, the head of state highlighted how global connectivity makes people aware their “choices and actions” can affect the “well-being of people and communities living far away” – and inspires many to be more careful with natural resources.

International boxing champion and Olympic gold medallist Anthony Joshua will deliver a reflection, while singers Alexandra Burke and Craig David will perform.

Ahead of their wedding, Harry and Meghan highlighted the Commonwealth as a priority for their royal duties.

Harry and Meghan on tour in South Africa (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Harry said: “Both of us have passions for wanting to make change, change for good, and with lots of young people running around the Commonwealth, that’s where we’re going to spend most of our time hopefully.”

Stepping down as a working royal means Harry must leave his role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador.

But he will remain president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and Meghan will still be the Trust’s vice-president.

The couple are said to want to “collectively make a change in the armed forces arena” and will make the military central to their charitable work in their new lives.

A source told the Daily Mirror that issues such as medical care and homelessness for veterans and injured service personnel, both in the UK and the United States, are to be a focus of their new charitable organisation.