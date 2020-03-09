A maintenance worker at Disneyland Paris has tested positive for coronavirus, but the theme park remains open.

A Disneyland Paris spokesman said: “We have been notified that a cast member, who works backstage and does not have contact with guests, has tested positive and is receiving treatment.

“We have been in regular contact with the local health authorities and continue to implement preventive measures in line with their recommendations to help protect our guests and cast members.”

The resort was notified of the positive test on Sunday.

It is believed the worker was on leave when they were diagnosed and has now been put on sick leave.

Disneyland Paris (Katie Collins/PA)

The resort is checking on any staff members who have been in contact with the diagnosed worker.

It is believed that the park remaining open is in line with current official guidance about public gatherings during the outbreak.

A statement on the Disneyland Paris website, about how it is dealing with the outbreak, says: “As part of our commitment to the health and well-being of our cast members, guests and the larger community, we are carefully monitoring the situation and are in regular contact with health agencies for information and guidance.

“We continue to implement preventive measures in line with their recommendations and the input of our medical teams, and we have health and safety protocols in place.”

A sign saying: ‘We are out of stock of masks and hydroalcoholic gel’, is displayed on the doors at a pharmacy in Paris (Francois Mori/AP)

The website adds that “onsite health teams and leaders are communicating with our cast members about illness prevention, including health authorities’ recommendations to take everyday preventive actions to stop the spread of germs”.

On Friday, as French health authorities reported 577 confirmed cases of the virus including nine deaths, President Emmanuel Macron said the country was likely move to the highest level of epidemic alert “in the coming days”.

At the end of February, France banned all indoor public gatherings of more than 5,000 people to try and slow the spread of coronavirus cases – and recommended that people no longer greet each other with kisses.

French health minister Olivier Veran, who had already recommended that people avoid shaking hands, said they should also cut back on “la bise”, the custom in France and elsewhere in Europe of giving greetings with kisses, or air kisses, on the cheeks.

A major four-day trade show in Cannes for property investors was moved from March to June after the tighter restrictions on public gatherings were imposed.

A half-marathon in Paris and a carnival in the Alpine town of Annecy were also cancelled.