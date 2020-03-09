French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron have taken a walk on Paris’ Champs-Elysees avenue to send a message of confidence to the French economy amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The French president walked hand-in-hand with his wife on the street known for luxury shopping and stylish living but maintained a one-metre security distance from others during the walk on Monday.

Mr Macron said: “I’m shaking hands using my heart” as he waved at people.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron visit a bakery chain (Yoan Valat/AP)

Mr Macron asked some shopkeepers and a taxi driver whether they have seen business decline and promised to support companies.

He said: “It’s important to have a response that corresponds to the risk as analysed by scientists.”

Mr Macron added that the measures France adopts to stem the outbreak must be “proportionate” and he added: “We cannot shutdown the country but we need to protect the most fragile people.”