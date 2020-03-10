Stock markets were calmer on Tuesday following one of the biggest routs since the financial crisis and lows not seen on the London Stock Exchange since the immediate aftermath of the Brexit referendum.

The FTSE 100 index of leading companies, which saw an 8% collapse wiping off £150 billion in value on Monday, recovered £45 billion by lunchtime – rising 2.9%, or 173.58 points, to 6,139.35.

Companies continue to draw up contingency plans and wait nervously for what potential impact Wednesday’s Budget could bring in support.

Many are expecting short-term relief, a relaxation of rules and spending on tackling coronavirus.

But with Italy in lockdown, traders are predicting the rises could be short lived, calling it a “dead cat bounce”, where markets rise slightly before freefalling again.

Asian markets had been buoyed by calls from Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe for its central bank to act on the recent falls.

They also reacted positively to the US response that the White House would hold meetings on addressing the escalating outbreak.

The oil trade war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, which contributed to most of Monday’s falls, also cooled in the minds of investors.

Despite the Saudis seeing through on their vow to lower prices, in an attempt to squeeze out competition, a barrel of brent crude oil on the international markets was trading up 8.1% at 37.14 dollars (£28.51).

But oil prices are still down following falls of up to 30% on Monday.

The Monday falls on stock markets capped a two-week period of uncertainty that saw nearly 20% wiped off the value of the companies on the index.

But the reversal came as Japan’s PM Mr Abe hinted the country’s central bank could follow the US Federal Reserve’s lead and announce an interest rate cut.

The next Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, who starts later this month, is also under pressure to cut interest rates in the UK if markets fail to stabilise.

Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said: “Investors are licking wounds and there is a stabilisation of the rout, but this looks like a short-term bounce on oversold levels, not a meaningful turn. It smells like a dead cat.

“The stimulus is coming, but the situation on the ground gets worse. It seems comments from Donald Trump, and overnight some emollient tones from the Japanese authorities, are helping.”

Leading the charge towards recovery were some of the businesses who took the hardest hits on Monday, with shares in oil majors Shell and BP gaining 8% and 7% respectively.

But having both fallen by close to 20% on Monday, both businesses have some way to returning to previous peaks.

Airline Easyjet also boosted its share price by 6.7% despite the ongoing travel disruption – although operators tend to benefit when oil prices are low.

Coronavirus had already spread fear through stock markets. But the decision by the Saudis to turn on the taps and cause an oversupply of oil really pushed the markets into steep decline.

On Tuesday they confirmed the proposal, slashing the price for its oil to push down world prices.

Drivers could benefit from the low oil prices, however, with a barrel still at 33.34 dollars (£25.60) a barrel. It was around 45 dollars (£34.55) last week.

Asda has already announced it plans to cut 2p off the price of a litre of petrol and diesel, and others are expected to follow suit.

Experts believe as much as 10p could fall off the price of a litre in the UK, depending on how long the oil war continues.

European markets also opened strongly, with France’s Cac 40 and Germany’s Dax up 2.3% and 2.1% respectively.