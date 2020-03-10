Health minister Nadine Dorries has become the first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Conservative MP confirmed she was self-isolating after testing positive, while officials were working to identify how she came into contact with the virus.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Ms Dorries said: “I can confirm I have tested positive for Coronavirus.

1/2: Really sorry to hear Nadine has tested positive for coronavirus. She has done the right thing by self isolating at home, and both NHS and PHE staff have been brilliant. We all wish her well as she recovers. — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) March 10, 2020

“As soon as I was informed I took all the advised precautions and have been self isolating at home.

“Public Health England has started detailed contact tracing and the department and my parliamentary office are closely following their advice.

“I would like to thank PHE and the wonderful NHS staff who have provided me with advice and support.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he was “really sorry” to hear she had contracted the virus.

“She has done the right thing by self isolating at home, and both NHS and PHE staff have been brilliant. We all wish her well as she recovers,” he added.

The Times reported that the 62-year-old MP for Mid Bedfordshire, who began her career as a nurse, fell ill on Friday.

A day earlier, she had attended a Downing Street event hosted by Boris Johnson to mark International Women’s Day.

Number 10 did not comment on whether the Prime Minister had undergone testing for the coronavirus, or whether he will now be tested.

Ahead of Ms Dorries’ diagnosis, parliamentary authorities had decided against closing the Palace of Westminster over the outbreak.