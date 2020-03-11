Chancellor Rishi Sunak is delivering his Spring Statement to MPs.

The Budget comes on a day when the Bank of England announced an interest rate cut to 0.25% to help mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Here’s the latest:

12.15pm

PA video of Mr Sunak leaving Downing Street.

11.58am

Labour figures have called on the Chancellor to offer support for residents forced to pay for cladding removal from their flats.

Labour figures have called on the Chancellor to offer support for residents forced to pay for cladding removal from their flats.

My letter to @RishiSunak yesterday. For his first budget he must finally provide the security and safety residents need, by providing the necessary funding required to make tower blocks affected by cladding and other fire safety deficiencies safe pic.twitter.com/RmfLrbV5pq — Rebecca Long-Bailey (@RLong_Bailey) March 11, 2020

11.53am

Mr Sunak with departmental colleagues on Downing Street.

11.37am

Mr Sunak has left 11 Downing Street to head to the House of Commons.

11.09am

Larry the Downing Street cat on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street

10.29am

Mr Sunak told the Cabinet his Budget’s measures to cope with Covid-19 “will make the UK one of the best placed economies in the world to manage the potential impact of the virus”, Downing Street said.

10.17am

The economy stayed flat in January despite predictions that it would grow by 0.2% following a tough year, figures showed.

The Office for National Statistics said GDP remained unchanged after growing 0.3% in December, dashing hopes that the economy was bouncing back after a clear win for the Conservatives in December’s election.

8.02am

The Bank of England announced an emergency interest rate cut to help the UK cope with the economic shock from coronavirus as Rishi Sunak prepared to unveil his first Budget.

Hours before he was due to unveil his package, the Bank set the scene with the rate cut from 0.75% to 0.25% and a series of other measures to help businesses and households through an economic shock “that could prove sharp and large, but should be temporary”.