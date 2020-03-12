Ireland is on lockdown for a fortnight in response to Covid-19.

Here are some of the key measures and recommendations implemented by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Thursday following advice from health officials.

– Schools, colleges and childcare facilities will close from Friday.

– Where possible, teaching will be done online or remotely.

– Cultural institutions like museums and tourist sites will close.

– All indoor gatherings of more than 100 people and outdoor events involving more than 500 people should be cancelled.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced the restrictions while in Washington (Niall Carson/PA)

– Arrangements are being made to ensure everyone entering Ireland through ports and airports is fully informed and self-isolates if they develop symptoms.

– People should continue to go to work if they can but where possible should work from home.

– To reduce unnecessary face-to-face interaction in the workplace, break times and working times should be staggered and meetings done remotely or by phone.

– Public transport will continue to operate.

– Shops will remain open and there are plans to ensure supply chains will not be interrupted.

– Restaurants, cafes and other businesses can stay open but should look at ways to implement public health advice on social distancing.

– Outside work people should seek to reduce social interactions as much as possible.