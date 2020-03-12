A starling left rescuers baffled when he had to be retrieved from a drain in which he had somehow become trapped.

The RSPCA was called when a member of the public spotted the bird popping his head through a hole in the drain in Downham Market in Norfolk, though there was no indication of how he ended up there.

How did I get stuck here? 🐦 I had to call for some help to get the drain removed but luckily this little one is doing well at wildlife hospital and due for release thank you 💕 @Norfolkfire Aco 11 pic.twitter.com/ToiyBbBfqe — RSPCA Frontline (@RSPCA_Frontline) March 12, 2020

RSPCA animal collection officer Naemi Kilbey found she could not shift the cover, which was in the middle of a road, so called in the local fire brigade for help.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue lifted the drain, using what was described as “a combination of specialist lifting equipment and brute strength”, allowing Ms Kilbey to reach in and catch the starling.

The starling was spotted with its head through a hole in the drain cover (RSPCA/PA)

She said: “I’ve had to attend a lot of rescues over the years, but this is certainly one of the more unusual ones.

“When you attend an animal rescue, you can usually work out how they got themselves into the predicament – but in the case of this little starling, I really don’t know how on earth he got himself there.”

The starling was taken to a wildlife centre after being rescued from the drain (RSPCA/PA)

The starling was taken to East Winch Wildlife Centre so his health could be monitored, and he is expected to be released back into the wild over the weekend.