Sir Billy Connolly has said he may consider a return to acting if a “nice thing” came up.

The comedian was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013 and he announced his retirement from live performances five years later.

Last week he confirmed he is “finished” with stand-up comedy.

But he said he would consider returning to the screen, and would even be open to playing a character with Parkinson’s.

His last major film role was What We Did On Our Holiday, released in 2014, which also starred David Tennant.

Sir Billy was knighted in 2017 (John Stillwell/PA)

Sir Billy told The Scotsman: “I’d maybe act again if a nice thing came up. I’d definitely mull it over. I don’t have anything in mind, but I’d definitely mull it over if I was asked. I like doing it.

“I had a brilliant time making What We Did On Our Holiday up at Gairloch, apart from the midges. They were the worst I’ve ever experienced them.

“I went to a thing at Downing Street for a Parkinson’s charity. I met a writer who wanted me to play a guy with Parkinson’s in a film. I said ‘sure, I’ll do that’.

“But I think the whole project has fallen through now.”

Sir Billy, affectionately known as the Big Yin, was known for his energetic stage presence across a six-decade career.

He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s while undergoing surgery for early-stage prostate cancer in 2013.

An exhibition of his artwork has just opened at Castle Fine Arts in his home city of Glasgow and runs until March 22.