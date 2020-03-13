Commuters across the country reported rush hour trains being quieter than usual as many some workers chose to stay home amid the continuing coronavirus outbreak.

The Government is not advising people to avoid public transport but pictures from different areas of the country showing empty train carriages suggested many were doing so.

My usually packed to the brim commuter train is eerily quiet this morning. Combination of #friday13th and #COVID_19uk ? Is this the shape of things to come? pic.twitter.com/MzaV0szJMJ — Lucy Lisanti (@lucylisanti) March 13, 2020

Social media users reported quieter than usual trains travelling to cities including London, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Sheffield, Newcastle, Birmingham and Cambridge.

One Twitter user said: “It’s so quiet for the rush hour train to Newcastle … everyone in scarves or masks and you can tell the sheer fear has hit.”

V empty 6.54 train from Elsecar. Is there something happening? pic.twitter.com/8iSilTzoZX — Alastair Gittner (@agittner) March 13, 2020

Another wrote: “Eerily quiet on the trains this morning but business as usual on the ward.

“Has the feel of those weird days between Christmas and New Year.”

Train very quiet almost empty this morning#CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/icH5GFkLWy — Gavin McLellan (@Gav_McLellan) March 13, 2020

While exact passenger numbers were not available, the Rail Delivery Group confirmed they are lower than usual.

A spokesman said: “Our primary focus during the coronavirus outbreak is to keep our passengers and our people safe, and the country moving.”

Train quite empty this morning -rush hour on Scotland’s busiest route Glasgow QS -> Edinburgh Waverley. Looks like people are staying away #scotrail #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/Rwk4V2wIBh — Darren Cairns (@darren_cairns) March 13, 2020

He added: “While the Government is not advising people to avoid public transport, unless they are showing symptoms of coronavirus, and rail companies are enhancing their cleaning on trains and at stations, we are seeing fewer people choosing to travel.”