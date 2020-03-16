More Scottish schools have closed as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise.

Deep cleans were carried out on some buildings as 171 positive tests were reported by 2pm on Monday in Scotland.

A decision was made over the weekend to close Dunblane High School to all pupils and staff after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19.

Two primary schools in the Highlands will be closed from Monday “until further notice” after a pupil and staff member took ill.

Knockbreck Primary School, and Craighill Primary School, #Tain are to be closed from today (16 March 2020) until further notice. https://t.co/O0RZ0Q7xV0 — The Highland Council (@HighlandCouncil) March 16, 2020

A statement from the local authority said: “Knockbreck Primary School, and Craighill Primary School, Tain are to be closed from today until further notice.

“A pupil and a member of staff were taken ill over the weekend and the circumstances have been assessed by the NHS and the council.

“There is no evidence at this stage that this instance is related to coronavirus Covid-19, however, the decision has been made as a precautionary measure, based on a number of factors and on liaison with public health.

“The usual school closures procedures have been followed.”

An individual at Perth High is currently staying at home as they have symptoms consistent with coronavirus. They have not been tested but as a precaution we will be conducting a deep clean of the school. This will take three days and the school will reopen to pupils on Thursday. — Perth High School (@PerthHighSchool) March 15, 2020

Perth and Kinross Council said “an individual” from Perth High School is self-isolating for symptoms but had not yet been tested.

The school tweeted: “An individual at Perth High is currently staying at home as they have symptoms consistent with coronavirus.

“They have not been tested but as a precaution we will be conducting a deep clean of the school.

“This will take three days and the school will reopen to pupils on Thursday.”

CLARIFICATION: @WbankSchool will close for 48hrs from tomorrow on advice from @NHSaa, as a precaution to safeguard the wellbeing of pupils & staff. The school is expected to reopen on Wednesday. ALL OTHER EA SCHOOLS & EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTRES WILL OPEN AS USUAL. — East Ayrshire (@EastAyrshire) March 15, 2020

In Aberdeen, Glashieburn Primary School and Hazlehead Academy were closed for precautionary cleaning but are due to reopen on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Willowbank School in East Ayrshire was closed but is expected to reopen on Wednesday.

Shetland Islands Council previously said some of its schools would be closed for all of this week, with 11 cases reported in the area.

Authorities have said that the question of whether to close schools remains under review but that children do not seem to be severely affected by the virus, while shutting schools would also pose childcare problems for parents including medical staff.

Scotland’s chief medical officer Dr Catherine Calderwood said if all schools were to shut it would need to be for a minimum of three months to “really suppress the spread of the virus in these types of institutions.”

Speaking at a briefing in Edinburgh she said: “The thought that children would not mix together for three months is impossible and we therefore risk having children congregating in other areas together, the virus spreads again so we actually have measures put in which are ineffective in keeping the virus from people.”

She added: “Talking about closing schools for two weeks, it’s very very clear from the science that that is not a scientific way to either prevent the spread of this virus or indeed to protect vulnerable people.

“It’s the length of time that is absolutely key.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon added: “We are not saying that we’re ruling out a more blanket approach to this at a later stage if that is advised as being something that would be effective.”

Glasgow School of Art (GSA) announced it will halt lectures, tutorials and crits from 6pm on Monday, at its Glasgow and Highlands and islands campuses.

Studios, workshops and the library will also close.

Last week, the art school said all non-UK staff and student travel would be cancelled and events and exhibitions postponed.

GSA director, professor Irene McAra-McWilliam, said: “We have not taken this decision lightly but the health, safety and well-being of the GSA community is our priority.”