Michael Barrymore, Sandi Toksvig and Danny Baker are among the stars who have paid tribute to Roy Hudd following his death.

The comedian and actor died at the age of 83 on Sunday following a “short illness”, according to his agent.

Entertainer Barrymore thanked Hudd for helping him earlier in his career when he was “the new kid on the block” when the pair were performing together at a theatre in Paignton, Devon in 1976.

Note to Roy Hudd: Dear Roy, Thank you so much for being such a wonderful human being on my very first Big Summer season show; Festival Theatre Paignton 1976, as the new kid on the block. I didn’t have a clue and you helped and guided me. pic.twitter.com/TSAt257NlQ — Michael Barrymore (@MrBarrymore) March 16, 2020

“I didn’t have a clue and you helped and guided me,” he wrote on Twitter.

Comedian Sandi Toksvig also penned a tribute to the late performer.

She tweeted: “Roy Hudd was a comic genius but more than that he was one of the nicest people in show business.

“At least the heavens will be rocking with laughter.”

Toksvig said that ‘the heavens will be rocking with laughter’ (Ian West/PA)

Comedy writer and radio DJ Danny Baker also praised the entertainer following his death.

“Bravo, Roy Hudd. I hope you can hear the applause thundering in your ears,” he tweeted.

“What a turn. What an archive. What company.”

Hudd “embodied a whole strand of the DNA of British comedy, from music hall and variety to pantomime and stand-up”, according to comedian Rory Bremner.

“A living museum, full of joy, humour and enthusiasm. A great life and a great loss,” he wrote on Twitter.

Hudd was ‘full of joy’, according to Bremner (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Comedy writer Simon Blackwell said he was “very sad” to hear the news of Hudd’s death.

He said: “A really lovely bloke, a great comedian, excellent straight actor. And a comedy historian too.”

Sherlock star Mark Gatiss labelled Hudd a “maestro”.

He added: “Farewell to the wonderful Roy Hudd.

“A great comic and actor. One of those joyous people who feel like they’ve been with us forever.”