Actor Idris Elba has announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The star of BBC drama Luther said on Twitter “I feel okay”, and does not have any symptoms.

Elba, 47, said he has been isolated since finding out he was exposed to the virus.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

“Stay home people and be pragmatic,” he said. “I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.”

Elba, who posted a video also featuring his wife Sabrina Dhowre, said she has not been tested and is “doing okay”.

Elba said he got tested after finding out on Friday that he had been in contact with someone who had the virus.

“This is serious,” he said. “Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands.”

Elba told fans to remain “really vigilant”.

He added: “Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now. If you’re feeling ill, or you feel like you should be tested, or if you’ve been exposed, do something about it.”

Elba said: “We live in a divided world right now, we can all feel it. It’s been bullshit. But, now is the time for solidarity. Now is the time for thinking about each other.

“There are so many people whose lives have been affected, from those who have lost people they love, to people that don’t even have it and have lost their livelihoods.”

He added: “This is real.”

He promised to share further news with fans, telling them “don’t freak out”.

Wendell Pierce, who starred alongside Elba in crime drama The Wire, sent a get well soon message on Twitter.

He said: “The entire cast of The Wire wishes our brother @IdrisElba to get well soon as he fights this virus. Take care and best of health.”

The entire cast of The Wire wishes our brother @IdrisElba to get well soon as he fights this virus. Take care and best of health. @WireFans — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) March 16, 2020

Filmmaker James Gunn, who will direct Elba in upcoming superhero movie The Suicide Squad, replied to his tweet and wrote: “I love you brother.”

He added: “Maybe thoughts and prayers aren’t entirely in fashion but I’d love for all you praying sorts to pray for my friend @idriselba, one of the greatest guys I know, AND to practice as much social distancing as you possibly can in the following weeks. Love you, Idris. ”

Star Wars actor John Boyega also replied to Elba’s tweet and wrote: “The f*** man.”

Rapper Ice T said: “Idris Elba tested positive.. All jokes aside… Be careful. Shit’s real.”

Elba is not the first high-profile star to be diagnosed with the virus.

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson announced last week they had tested positive while in Australia on pre-production for an Elvis Presley biopic he will star in.

Hanks’ publicist said on the Monday the couple had been discharged from hospital, with Hanks saying he and Wilson, both 63, would remain in isolation in a rented house.

Game Of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju also announced he had tested positive.

The Norwegian actor, best known for playing Tormund Giantsbane in HBO’s sprawling fantasy epic, said on Instagram that he and his family are self-isolating and he only has “mild symptoms of a cold”.