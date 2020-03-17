An artist has created a glass sculpture of coronavirus in tribute to those working around the world to combat the pandemic.

Luke Jerram’s piece, which is 23cm in diameter, is two million times larger than the actual virus.

The sculpture was commissioned eight weeks ago, before the spread of Covid-19 was confirmed as a pandemic, by a university in the US.

It was unveiled at Mr Jerram’s studio in Bristol on Tuesday.

The sculpture is two million times larger than the actual virus (Ben Birchall/PA)

“This artwork is a tribute to the scientists and medical teams who are working collaboratively across the world to try to slow the spread of the virus,” Mr Jerram said.

“It is vital we attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus by working together globally, so our health services can manage this pandemic.”

He said the artwork had been created as an alternative to the “artificially coloured imagery” of Covid-19.

“In fact, viruses have no colour as they are smaller than the wavelength of light,” Mr Jerram said.

Luke Jerram outside his studio at Paintworks, Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)

The sculpture, made through a process of scientific glassblowing, is based on the latest scientific understanding and diagrams of the virus.

All money from the commission will go to Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), who will be assisting developing countries deal with the coronavirus.

Mr Jerram and his glassblowing team have previously made sculptures of swine flu, Ebola, smallpox and HIV.