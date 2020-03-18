People should stay at home for two weeks even if they, or a member of their household, only have mild symptoms of coronavirus, a new ad campaign states.

The public health message reminds people to stay at home for 14 days if they, or anyone else has symptoms – including a new and continuous cough or a fever.

Officials have previously said the 14-day quarantine applies to everyone in a household to reduce spread in the community.

In the new advert, England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty reminds the public: “It’s important we all protect older people and those with existing health conditions from coronavirus.

“If you or anyone in your household has a high temperature or a new and continuous cough – even if those symptoms are mild – you should all stay at home.

“Don’t go to the GP or hospital, instead go to nhs.uk/coronavirus to check your symptoms and follow the specialist medical advice.

“Only call NHS 111 if you can’t get online or your symptoms worsen.”

The new ad campaign will feature across TV, billboards, the internet and radio as part of the drive to help reduce the spread of coronavirus in the community.

The campaign will be launched on Thursday, the Department for Health and Social Care said.