Four lucky players have escaped the coronavirus doom and gloom for a while after pocketing £1 million each in Wednesday night’s National Lottery draw.

Two players matched all six numbers to share the £2 million jackpot, while a further two matched five numbers plus the bonus ball to both win £1 million.

The winning numbers were 27, 11, 19, 03, 07, 52 and the bonus ball was 5.

Set of balls 1 was used and the draw machine Lancelot was used.

A further 173 people matched five out of six numbers to win £1,750.

The Thunderball numbers were 24, 21, 07, 19, 25 and the Thunderball number was 11.

Nobody won the top Thunderball prize of £500,000, but two people matched five numbers to win £5,000 each.

Nobody won the top prize in the Lotto HotPicks – which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw – but 22 people matched four out of five numbers to win £13,000 each.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “With this fantastic win, the lucky ticket-holders can make a big difference, not only to their lives but to those of their friends and families too.”

The jackpot for Saturday’s draw is £3.8 million.