NHS staff are being given free access to Microsoft’s Teams communication platform to help colleagues stay in touch during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The platform allows colleagues to make video and audio calls as well as send instant messages to one another and use other collaborative tools.

Microsoft said it hoped key workers would be able to use the system to share updates on their patients.

Ian Phoenix, director of technology at NHS Digital, said: “Technology is key to supporting patients who are self-isolating and makes sure they have the information they need and access to medical support and advice.

“For doctors and NHS staff this means that working remotely becomes much easier and more practical.”

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Microsoft had previously confirmed it would make Teams available to companies for free for six months to help communication when people were social distancing to help stop the spread of the virus.

Cindy Rose, Microsoft UK chief executive, said the technology giant was “committed to assisting the NHS at this incredibly difficult time”.

“The use of Microsoft Teams will ensure the hardworking doctors, nurses and support staff across all NHS organisations have the collaboration tools they need to carry out their vital work,” she said.

“We are hugely appreciative of their ongoing efforts to tackle Covid-19 and will continue to provide support however best we can.”