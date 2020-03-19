“At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal” – The Queen issues a message of solidarity to the nation amid the coronavirus pandemic, in her first public statement on the crisis

“I think, looking at it all, that we can turn the tide within the next 12 weeks and I’m absolutely confident that we can send coronavirus packing in this country” – Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“I think it’s important that we don’t give the impression that every single person who is young and healthy is just going to breeze through this” – England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty says it is a mistake for young people who are healthy to be complacent about the coronavirus pandemic

“People should not be travelling, by any means, unless they really, really have to. Londoners should be avoiding social interaction unless absolutely necessary, and that means they should be avoiding using the transport network unless absolutely necessary” – London mayor Sadiq Khan, announcing reduced services in the capital for buses, the Tube and the overground rail network

“Like a nuclear explosion, the initial impact is colossal but the fallout last for years and will shape us in ways we can’t even begin to predict at the moment” – the Archbishop of Canterbury announcing that the Church of England will broadcast its first virtual Sunday service for worshippers staying at home due to coronavirus

“We don’t want to extend, we want to get this done. We don’t want any more uncertainty than we have already had from this process” – Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the Government remains committed to securing a post-Brexit free trade deal with Brussels by the end of the year, despite the EU’s chief negotiator with the UK Michel Barnier testing positive for coronavirus

“The Windrush generation were let down by systemic operational failings by the Home Office” – Wendy Williams, author of the independent review into the scandal

“It’s an amazing and increasingly growing community of really young, really intelligent, empowered women who are interested in this genre not because they’re fulfilling some quota, but because they’re passionate about music” – Al Greenwood, drummer with indie band Sports Team, who will release their debut album in June