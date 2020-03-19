Local newspapers across the country are set to publish the same front page in a show of support to their readers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Daily regional titles throughout the UK have joined forces to launch the #ThereWithYou campaign to reassure the public.

Publishers Archant, Reach, JPI Media, Newsquest and Iliffe are backing the campaign, which will see the same front pages released on Friday.

Tomorrow regional newspapers across the U.K. are united in solidarity with our communities. In Cambridgeshire we are also launching an appeal to raise a £100,000 fund alongside @cambscf @CambsCC @camcitco so that no one goes hungry during this epidemic #therewithyou pic.twitter.com/ibtNLyYotQ — david bartlett (@davidbartlett1) March 19, 2020

The front page, bearing the headline “When you’re on your own, we are there with you”, focuses on community togetherness, particularly in relation to the elderly and vulnerable.

The campaign is supported by industry bodies the News Media Association, Newsworks and the Society of Editors.

Matt Kelly, Archant chief content officer, said: “Regional newspapers are the fabric of our communities. They have been for generations, good times and bad. And we are at our best when our communities need us most, as they do right now.”

Toby Granville, Newsquest editorial development director, said: “In these difficult days, weeks and perhaps months, our role in providing vital and trusted news and information, putting people together and publicising good causes of all kinds has never been more vital. And we want to do our part to support the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Alan Edmunds, managing director of Reach Regionals, said: “It is clearly time for everyone to step up and play their part. Our teams are committed to helping our communities in every way we can.”

We've felt a lot of love from you guys of late, and so we wanted to fire a little back at you. Tomorrow, local newspapers across the country put down old rivalries to reassure you in this crisis: we are #ThereWithYou @bbcnickrobinson @NickyAACampbell pic.twitter.com/zVI8KQvMQo — James Mitchinson (@JayMitchinson) March 19, 2020

Jeremy Clifford, JPI Media editor in chief, said: “The need for independent, verifiable news and information is more important than ever during this crisis.

“Local news media are the glue that binds communities and we will continue to play that role throughout these challenging times.”